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Taxpayers group urges Smith to reject Ottawa carbon tax deal

Danielle Smith and Mark Carney in front of a boxing ring, with the Alberta flag in the background.
Danielle Smith and Mark Carney in front of a boxing ring, with the Alberta flag in the background. WS Canva
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Carbon Tax
Abpoli
Danielle Smith
Ableg
Ctf
Kris Sims
Mark Carney

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