Taxpayers group warn TransLink against taking over HandyDART services

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation is urging TransLink to resist political pressure and keep HandyDART services with a private contractor, warning that bringing the service in-house would cost more and deliver worse results.“Even TransLink says the service would be worse and bills would be bigger if it provides HandyDART services without a private contractor,” said Carson Binda, B.C. Director for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation. “That’s a bad plan for folks who use the service and it’s a bad plan for taxpayers.”HandyDART provides door-to-door rides for seniors and people with mobility issues who cannot use conventional transit. The service is currently delivered by a private-sector contractor.The B.C. NDP campaigned last year on a promise to bring “B.C.’s HandyDART services into government.”.But a report prepared for TransLink’s board by a vice president warns the plan could cost an extra $20-$70 million per year while offering no benefit to customers. Additional funding or service reductions would be needed to offset the increased costs.“Forcing TransLink to bring HandyDART in house would cost more money for worse service,” Binda said. “The NDP and some local mayors must stop politicizing this decision unless they want higher taxes and worse service for seniors and British Columbians with mobility concerns.”TransLink’s board of directors is scheduled to meet on Wednesday to discuss the future of HandyDART services.