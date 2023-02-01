Parliament Hill
Taxpayers lost a half million on contractors’ cancellation fees paid by federal department and agencies, records show, according to Blacklock's Reporter. The figure did not include estimates from the Department of Public Works that declined to release all numbers.

“This information is not systematically available,” the department wrote in an Inquiry Of Ministry tabled in the House of Commons. “It would require manual verification which is not possible in the time allotted.”

