A Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) poll showed that 80% of Canadians oppose the upcoming pay raise for MPs on April 1.
Canadians are also opposed to the April 1 scheduled carbon tax and alcohol tax increases.
The CTF asked Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland to intervene to stop the tax hikes.
“MPs are taking higher pay the same day they take more money from Canadians and that’s wrong,” said CTF Federal Director Franco Terrazzano.
“At the very least, Freeland must cancel the MP pay and tax hikes in the budget.”
Based on federal government data, the CTF estimates a backbench MP receiving a $5,100 pay raise and an extra $10,200 for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
The MPs have already received three pay raises since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
April 1, the carbon tax adds another 14 cents per litre of gas and 12 cents per cubic metre of natural gas.
The Trudeau government is raising beer, wine, and spirits taxes with the alcohol escalator tax, which automatically increases the federal excise taxes by the inflation rate.
Last week, MPs called on the “government to cancel its April 1, 2023, tax increase on beer, wine and spirits” by passing a motion.
“The government shouldn’t be making life more expensive with tax hikes when Canadians can’t afford gas or groceries,” said Terrazzano.
“MPs don’t deserve pay raises when their tax hikes make life unaffordable.”
The poll was commissioned by the CTF and done by Leger, a Canadian polling firm.
Reporter (Saskatchewan)
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(3) comments
I support public voting to FIRE MP's who are useless idiots working for the CCP.
It would be fascinating to know the demographics of those supporting the raises.
There has become over the years a massive disconnect between the government(s), (elected and bureaucracy) and the people who elect them. The fault lies primarily in the electorate - voters - who at best are myopic and at worst??
Unfortunately, the systemic operation of the government as an entrenched monolith responsible to only more senior bureaucrats is now so endemic as to be extremely difficult to change. This monolith, supported by a self serving portion of the corporate world including the msm/legacy ,media, must be the envy of many autocrats in other countries and the nightmare of the critically thinking.
'Life is a comedy to those who think, a tragedy to those who feel.' - Racine.
Whilst I respect the role that MP's have, I don't believe they have any empathy with those that pay their wages. For that matter neither does the public sector in general. The gap between the private sector and the public sector is becoming untraversable.
