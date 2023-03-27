Franco Terrazzano CTF Federal Director

Franco Terrazzano, CTF Federal Director

A Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) poll showed that 80% of Canadians oppose the upcoming pay raise for MPs on April 1.

Canadians are also opposed to the April 1 scheduled carbon tax and alcohol tax increases.

Raz
Raz

I support public voting to FIRE MP's who are useless idiots working for the CCP.

MLC
MLC

It would be fascinating to know the demographics of those supporting the raises.

There has become over the years a massive disconnect between the government(s), (elected and bureaucracy) and the people who elect them. The fault lies primarily in the electorate - voters - who at best are myopic and at worst??

Unfortunately, the systemic operation of the government as an entrenched monolith responsible to only more senior bureaucrats is now so endemic as to be extremely difficult to change. This monolith, supported by a self serving portion of the corporate world including the msm/legacy ,media, must be the envy of many autocrats in other countries and the nightmare of the critically thinking.

'Life is a comedy to those who think, a tragedy to those who feel.' - Racine.

guest356
guest356

Whilst I respect the role that MP's have, I don't believe they have any empathy with those that pay their wages. For that matter neither does the public sector in general. The gap between the private sector and the public sector is becoming untraversable.

