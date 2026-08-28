Taxpayers spent $487.9 million on failed Two Billion Trees Program

Canadian taxpayers spent nearly $488 million to plant 228 million trees through the federal government’s now-cancelled Two Billion Trees Program, according to newly disclosed records that also show official figures included millions of trees that had yet to be planted.The Department of Natural Resources said $487,891,090 was spent on the program, which was launched following a 2019 Liberal election pledge to plant two billion trees within a decade.“The government remains committed to sustainable forest management,” said a departmental briefing note. “The program made strong progress.”Blacklock's Reporter said Natural Resources Canada claimed 228 million trees were planted before cabinet cancelled the program last November.“Existing contribution agreements and commitments will be honoured and uncommitted funds will be returned,” said a November 24 briefing note, Supplementary Estimates (B).The $487.9 million price tag was detailed in a departmental Inquiry Of Ministry tabled in the House of Commons on January 27.That included $44.6 million in administration expenses, including salaries and benefits for 50 federal employees assigned to manage the program.Government records also counted millions of trees earmarked for future planting in national parks among program figures.“Over 2.6 million trees will be planted in at least 20 national parks, 12 national historic sites and one national urban park from coast to coast,” said Supplementary Estimates.“This planting will help restore ecosystems and ecological integrity while providing opportunities to collaborate with partners including indigenous people.”Another 8,761 seedlings were planted on Department of National Defence property.The department manages more than two million hectares, including Canadian Forces residential housing sites.“These trees will provide lasting environmental and human well-being benefits for Canadian Armed Forces members and their families,” said the briefing note..Cabinet cancelled the Two Billion Trees Program on November 4, seven years before the original 2031 target.The program had previously faced criticism over how the government counted trees toward its two-billion target.Environment Commissioner Jerry DeMarco told the Commons environment committee in 2023 that managers had double-counted trees while trying to meet program targets.“It has become a tree counting program, not a tree planting program,” DeMarco testified.The federal government launched the initiative despite Canada already having an estimated 318 billion trees spread across 895 million acres of forested land.Forestry companies also plant an average of about 600 million trees annually as a condition of logging on Crown land.