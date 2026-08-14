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Ontario taxpayers to spend another $35 million a year on horse racing

Ford government adds $175-million lifeline as wagers fall and industry fights over the money
Taxpayers are going to spend up to $155 million per year to support the horse racing industry.
Taxpayers are going to spend up to $155 million per year to support the horse racing industry.
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Ontario
Doug Ford
Spending
Canadian taxpayers
Woodbine
Horse Racing
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Western Standard
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