CALGARY — Many taxpayers who took part in a Canada Revenue Agency study said weeks or months passed before they learned identity thieves had accessed their accounts. By then, many had already suffered financial harm, Blacklock’s Reporter reported.The agency paid Halifax-based Narrative Research $56,251 to conduct focus groups with tax filers who had been locked out of MyAccount after identity thieves targeted them. The May 22 report followed the Federal Court’s May 5 approval of an $8.76 million class action settlement over a series of 2020 cyberattacks.Participants said prompt contact helped when someone explained how to protect their accounts. Others described vague or conflicting instructions. .Hackers target major websites to steal cryptocurrency, infect iPhones.Some submitted the same documents more than once because they couldn’t tell whether the agency had received or accepted them.The lockouts also cut taxpayers off from information they needed to verify their identities, forcing them to rely on slower, paper-based methods. “Many participants struggled to reach help,” researchers wrote.The 2020 attacks gave hackers access to 48,110 CRA MyAccounts and another 5,947 accounts used for Employment Insurance, Canada Pension Plan and Old Age Security payments.Court evidence showed thieves typically changed direct deposit information to divert benefit payments. They claimed millions of dollars while posing as account holders.In certifying the class action, Justice Richard Southcott wrote that a flaw in the way the CRA’s software was configured allowed hackers to bypass security questions. The agency learned how hackers were doing it on August 6, 2020, when law enforcement tipped it off that the method was for sale on the dark web.