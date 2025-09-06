Taxpayers win right to join Alberta's fight against Ottawa’s no more pipelines law

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation has been granted the right to intervene in Alberta’s court battle over the Trudeau government’s amended Impact Assessment Act, better known as the “no more pipelines law.”“Ottawa shouldn’t be able to trample over provincial powers and leave taxpayers footing the bill for delays, duplication and wasted money,” said CTF general counsel Devin Drover. “This is an important win for taxpayers because it means their voices will be heard in a case that could reshape the balance of power in Canada.”The Alberta government has asked the Court of Appeal to rule on whether the latest version of the Impact Assessment Act respects the Constitution. .The law gives Ottawa sweeping authority over resource projects that would normally fall within provincial jurisdiction.The CTF has a history with the file, having intervened in the first round of litigation against the Act at both the Alberta Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court of Canada. The Supreme Court previously struck down parts of the legislation as unconstitutional..“This case isn’t just about governments fighting each other — it’s about accountability to the citizens who pay the bills,” Drover said.“When the Constitution is clear about which level of government is responsible, taxpayers can hold politicians accountable. When Ottawa blurs the lines, accountability breaks down and costs go up.”The CTF says it will argue that duplication created by the Act undermines provincial autonomy, drives up costs, and delays projects that taxpayers ultimately pay for. The Court of Appeal has not yet set a hearing date.