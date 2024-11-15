Taylor Swift kicks off Toronto show with land acknowledgment

American popstar Taylor Swift on Thursday night opened a string of Toronto concerts with a land acknowledgment that ceded the stadium’s land to First Nations people. Swift, who endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign and has a history of advocating for progressive political statements, especially abortion, is scheduled to perform six shows in Toronto over the course of 10 days. “We acknowledge that we are performing today at Rogers Center, located on Treaty 13 lands,” read a message on the jumbotron ahead of Swift’s first song. “We acknowledge the First Nations, Inuit, and Metis peoples whose original and treaty territories we stand upon.”Treaty 13 refers to the 1805 Toronto Purchase Treaty, where, according to the “Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation,” the Crown purchased more than 250,000 acres of land for 10 shillings while the Mississaugas tribe retained the right to exclusively fish in Etobicoke Creek. However, in 1998, they filed a claim against the Government of Canada arguing the Crown unlawfully acquired more land than was initially agreed upon and the price was unfair — which resulted in a $145 million settlement. .Toronto Police Service (TPS) enthusiastically welcomed the singer to “Tayronto.” “TPS Cheif Myron Demkiw joined our members at Rogers Center and met hundreds of Swifties as the Toronto Taylor Swift 'The Eras Tour' gets underway,” wrote TPS on social media. “Our officers are ready to keep our city safe.”.Demkiw posted a photo of TPS horses adorned in Swift’s The Eras Tour friendship bracelets. “Even our horses are Swifties,” wrote Demkiw in the caption. .The Toronto Star reported homeless encampments were removed from the downtown blocks surrounding the Rogers Center ahead of Swift's arrival. .Video footage shows multiple police vehicles escorting Swift’s motorcade heading downtown from Pearson International airport.“Taylor Swift attracts a large following that are very actively engaged, and for public safety reasons, we are facilitating her movements in the city,” said TPS spokesperson Nadine Ramadan ahead of the show, according to the Toronto Sun. She said the motorcade wasn't as costly to taxpayers as it looked: “To be clear, we supplemented with some scout cars and motorcycles, but the rest belonged to her own security team," she said.“For operational security purposes, I can’t share the exact number.”The publication reported the police escort, including motorcycles, cars and SUVs, blocked traffic on three major highways, Hwy. 427, the QEW and the Gardiner Expressway, in addition to two downtown roads. .Amid all they hype, the popstar's fans, or "Swifties," still had to pay exorbitant prices for a drink, including $29.50 for a cocktail and $26.49 for a glass of wine.