TC Energy boosts earnings outlook as natural gas demand grows

CALGARY — TC Energy raised its 2026 earnings forecast Thursday and approved new pipeline investments as demand for natural gas continues to grow across North America.The Calgary-based company now expects adjusted core earnings of $11.8 billion to $12 billion this year, up from its earlier projection of $11.6 billion to $11.8 billion.The investments include the US$1.8-billion Crossroads Expansion and the US$400-million American Midwest project, which together will add 2.4 billion cubic feet per day of capacity serving US Midwest power producers.The $4.9-billion second phase of Coastal GasLink was also approved by TC Energy following a final investment decision by LNG Canada and its partners..Suncor beats profit forecasts, raises dividend 10% as oil prices climb.That expansion would see pipeline capacity increased to roughly 4.5 billion cubic feet per day, with service expected in the early 2030s.The announcements accompanied third-quarter adjusted earnings of 94 cents per share, which exceeded analysts’ average estimate of 86 cents, according to LSEG data.Adjusted core earnings at TC Energy’s US natural gas pipeline division also rose more than 17% to $1.25 billion.The company is now expecting annual adjusted core earnings growth of 5% to 7% through 2031, supported by approximately $6 billion in projects awaiting approval and more than $40 billion in potential development opportunities.