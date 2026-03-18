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TC Energy CEO says Canada’s energy project approvals still too slow despite Carney reforms

TC Energy CEO François Poirier
TC Energy CEO François Poirier TC Energy
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Cdnpoli
Energy
Natural Gas
Lng Canada
Lng
Mark Carney
Cdnpol
LNG exports
TC Energy Corp.
Francois Poirier
Major Projects Office

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