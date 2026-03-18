TC Energy CEO says Canada’s energy project approvals still too slow despite Carney reforms

CALGARY — TC Energy Corp’s CEO has stated the Liberal government’s process for approving energy infrastructure projects is still too slow, despite reform attempts from Prime Minister Mark Carney.CEO Francois Poirier reiterated his call for Ottawa to guarantee a six-month permitting timeline for major energy sector projects.Last year, Carney launched the Major Projects Office to streamline approvals within a two-year time frame; however, Poirier argues that pace is not competitive as global energy demands continue to surge.“We’re competing for international customers to deliver them LNG. We want to diversify beyond the US, we don’t get to pick the timelines,” Poirier told Bloomberg News.He pointed to TC Energy’s Southeast Gateway pipeline in Mexico securing permits in just seven months and insisted the process did not cut any “environmental corners.”The Iran conflict, along with rising geopolitical tensions, has driven up oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices, tightening global supply and shifting the outlook for future infrastructure..TC boss Poirier calls for Canadian LNG amid energy security election focus .Poirier has stated the situation highlights how fragile the balance between energy supply and demand has become.TC Energy currently transports roughly 30% of North America’s natural gas and sees growing opportunity, particularly as power demand from data centres surges.However, Poirier warns slow permitting timelines risk leaving new infrastructure unable to “keep up with demand growth.”The pipeline operator is currently exploring a potential expansion of Bruce Power while continuing to operate Coastal GasLink, the pipeline feeding western Canadian gas to LNG Canada’s export facility in Kitimat, BC.A final investment decision on LNG Canada’s second phase is also expected later this year.If approved, the expansion would double capacity to 28 million metric tonnes annually — a move Poirier says could position Canada as a leading LNG supplier to Asian markets.“Canada has the resources, has the know-how, and I firmly believe that Canada can become the largest exporter of LNG to Asia,” Poirier said.“There’s a huge opportunity for Canada.”