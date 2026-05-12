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UPDATED: TC Energy CEO warns Canada has 'fallen behind’ as billions in investment leaves country

TC Energy CEO Francois Poirier
TC Energy CEO Francois Poirier Courtesy of TC Energy
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Energy
Oil And Gas
Danielle Smith
Oil
Lng
Mark Carney
Cenovus
Jon McKenzie
Claudia Sheinbaum
Memorandum Of Understanding
TC Energy Corp.
Francois Poirier
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Western Standard
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