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TC Energy finalizes Coastal GasLink investment deal with five First Nations

TC Energy Corp. announced Monday that it has completed an agreement that will give five First Nations an economic interest in the Coastal GasLink pipeline.
TC Energy Corp. announced Monday that it has completed an agreement that will give five First Nations an economic interest in the Coastal GasLink pipeline.Coastal GasLink
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Energy
Tc Energy
Haisla First Nation
Lng Canada
Kitimat
Coastal Gaslink
Liquified Natural Gas
Liquified Natural Gas Exports
TC Energy Corp.
Kitimat Refinery
Francois Poirier
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