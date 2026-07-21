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TC Energy launches $500M Alberta natural gas projects to boost NGTL capacity

Berland River Compressor Station C3 Unit Addition site.
Berland River Compressor Station C3 Unit Addition site. Courtesy of TC Energy
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Edson
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Trevor Ebl
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