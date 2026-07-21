TC Energy launches $500M Alberta natural gas projects to boost NGTL capacity

CALGARY — TC Energy has announced that two newly built projects have begun service in western Alberta.The Calgary-based company says its Valhalla North and Berland River projects represent a $500 million investment in TC’s vast NGTL System and “support growing natural gas production” from the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin (WCSB).“Valhalla North and Berland River represent more than new infrastructure—they reflect the commitment and expertise of our people and our continued investment in Alberta's energy future,” Trevor Ebl, TC Energy’s President of Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, said..“These projects strengthen the NGTL System and help meet the growing needs of our customers by expanding the network required to move natural gas safely and reliably to market.”Valhalla North is a 33-kilometre pipeline located northwest of Grande Prairie, with Berland River being a 30-megawatt electric-powered compressor station northwest of Edson.Together, the two are part of TC’s roughly $15 billion investment in the NGTL System and are projected to boost capacity by approximately 400 million cubic feet per day.In its statement, TC said that more than $24 million was awarded to local indigenous businesses for the construction of both projects, with 775 jobs created during peak construction, as well as $4.4 million in annual property tax revenue being generated for Grande Prairie County, Saddle Hills County and the MD of Greenview, to help support local public services.