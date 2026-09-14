News

TC Energy prepared to spend more as Alberta natural gas demand surges

TC Energy CEO Francois Poirier
TC Energy CEO Francois Poirier Courtesy of TC Energy
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Energy
Pipelines
Danielle Smith
Pipeline
Natural Gas
Tc Energy
Abpol
Atco
Natural Gas Flow
ATCO Gas
Alberta pipelines
Nova Gas Transmission Ltd
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news