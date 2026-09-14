TC Energy prepared to spend more as Alberta natural gas demand surges

CALGARY — TC Energy says it is ready to spend more on Alberta’s natural gas pipeline network as surging demand from data centres, oil sands projects and other industries threatens to outpace available infrastructure.The Calgary-based company’s commitment comes after a leaked Alberta cabinet report questioned whether its expansion plans can accommodate the province’s anticipated growth, the Canadian Press reported.TC Energy operates the Nova Gas Transmission Ltd. network, which transports approximately 75% of Western Canada’s natural gas. The sprawling pipeline system stretches across Alberta and into northeastern British Columbia, moving an average of 15 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day.The cabinet report warned that TC Energy’s plans for expanding the NGTL system are “misaligned” with Alberta’s projected demand. It also alleged the company’s dominant position has contributed to a “market failure,” leaving important growth regions without sufficient access to natural gas.TC Energy rejected any suggestion it has failed to expand the network, saying natural gas demand is growing faster than infrastructure can be constructed.The company said it has spent $15 billion on expansion projects over the past decade — “more than anyone” — and plans to spend another $1 billion on projects intended to increase the system’s capacity.“TC Energy is prepared to keep spending on NGTL and expand the system to meet the scale of opportunity in front of Alberta and Canada,” the company said..Leaked report recommends Alberta government spend up to $162M to break natural gas pipeline monopoly .“This will require all of us — industry, customers, regulators, governments, stakeholders and rightsholders — to come to the table and improve the conditions to get infrastructure built.”TC Energy said governments, regulators and the private sector must move quickly if Alberta is to capture the economic opportunities created by growing natural gas demand.“The key is working together to bring forward credible solutions, capital and capacity quickly enough to support Alberta’s growth and enable Canada to unlock the opportunity to meet the moment,” the company said.The NGTL system has operated since 1957 and remains the primary network for gathering and transporting natural gas within Alberta.The leaked cabinet report recommended that Alberta consider establishing two Crown corporations to encourage the construction of new natural gas transmission pipelines.However, Premier Danielle Smith poured cold water on that proposal during her Your Province, Your Premier radio program Saturday.Smith said it was “unlikely” her government would create the Crown corporations because there should be enough private-sector interest to build the required infrastructure.The cabinet report also identified potential court challenges from TC Energy and ATCO Gas and Pipelines Ltd. as legal considerations if the province moves ahead with measures to encourage competing pipeline projects.