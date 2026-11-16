TC Energy proposes 370-kilometre Alberta pipeline as natural gas demand surges

CALGARY — TC Energy is proposing a new 370-kilometre natural gas pipeline to Alberta’s oil sands as the company forecasts demand on its NGTL system will climb approximately 25% over the next five years.The proposed Alberta Growth Connector would carry growing Western Canadian gas supplies west to east through a 48-inch pipeline, initially adding approximately one billion cubic feet per day of capacity. Further expansion will also depend on customer needs.TC Energy's proposal comes as it has raises its demand forecast for the NGTL system, with Alberta’s oil sands, power generation and data centre sectors expected to account for more than 60% of the projected increase.The company expects the total system demand to rise from 14.4 billion cubic feet per day in 2026 to roughly 18 billion in 2031. That projection is approximately 1.5 billion cubic feet per day higher than the outlook in the company's annual plan.TC Energy has spent more than $15 billion on the NGTL system over the past decade, expanding capacity to more than 18 billion cubic feet per day.It is also advancing approximately $1.2 billion in sanctioned NGTL expansion projects..UPDATED: EXCLUSIVE: UCP government planning legislation as Alberta natural gas demand outpaces infrastructure.“Growing natural gas demand across Alberta reinforces NGTL’s role as a foundational part of TC Energy’s business and a core platform for future growth,” François Poirier, president and CEO said.“The Alberta Growth Connector would leverage our extensive existing network to connect growing supply with growing demand, initially adding approximately one billion cubic feet per day of capacity with the ability to expand further as customer needs develop.”The proposed pipeline would also form part of a broader proposed expansion that includes additional pipeline loops and compressor units across the integrated NGTL-ATCO system. TC Energy said the facilities would improve operating flexibility and allow additional capacity through future compression..TC Energy finalizes Coastal GasLink investment deal with five First Nations.The company plans to launch further service offerings as early as January 2027, allowing customers to contract for additional gas delivery capacity. Those offerings could exceed 1.3 billion cubic feet per day of new delivery service between 2030 and 2032, following approximately one billion cubic feet per day offered in 2026.“We are working closely with customers to develop the commercial case required to advance the next phase of NGTL growth, including the proposed Alberta Growth Connector,” Poirier said.The company said its approach would tie spending to customer commitments and require projects to meet its risk and return requirements.TC Energy's 2026 NGTL System Annual Plan remains subject to finalization and is expected to be filed with the federal regulator by year-end before being publicly released.The Alberta Growth Connector also still requires commercial support, rights holders and stakeholders engagement, as well as regulatory approvals and final project authorization from TC Energy.