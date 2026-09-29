News

TC Energy to nearly double Coastal GasLink capacity, create up to 2,100 construction jobs

Coastal GasLink will move ahead with an expansion expected to nearly double its natural gas capacity and employ up to 2,100 workers during peak construction, following approval of LNG Canada’s terminal expansion.
Coastal GasLink will move ahead with an expansion expected to nearly double its natural gas capacity and employ up to 2,100 workers during peak construction, following approval of LNG Canada’s terminal expansion.Coastal GasLink
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Pipelines
Pipeline
Tc Energy
Lng Canada
Lng
Coastal Gaslink
Lng Pipeline
Coastal Gaslink Project
Lng Facility
LNG exports
Francois Poirier
LNG industry
Tim Hodgson
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news