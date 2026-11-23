CALGARY — TC Energy’s proposed natural gas expansion in Alberta could be in jeopardy if Premier Danielle Smith's government pursues legislation that changes how the company’s integrated NGTL pipeline network operates, president and CEO François Poirier has said. In a November 21 letter obtained by the Western Standard, Poirier said his company's proposal would add more than 1.3 billion cubic feet a day of pipeline capacity in Alberta, adding the expansion depends on the two networks continuing to operate as an integrated system.“On November 19, 2026, TC Energy met with representatives of your government to walk through this growth plan and demonstrate how the integrated NGTL-ATCO system can deliver the additional capacity Alberta needs,” Poirier wrote.“During that meeting, we were advised the government still intends to introduce legislative changes, potentially as early as November 23, 2026, to implement its proposed policy direction that could impact the integrated NGTL-ATCO system. Proceeding with those changes will undermine the very investments and service offerings we announced.”Smith told the Western Standard on November 13 that her government was discussing whether TC Energy could meet growing natural gas demand on its own.“We’re still in a lot of conversation about that,” she said..UPDATED: EXCLUSIVE: UCP government planning legislation as Alberta natural gas demand outpaces infrastructure."The companies behind us are excited about the future approach we're taking... And we hope that TC Energy will be equally excited about developing out the natural gas to be able to support this growth in this industry as well as others."Energy Minister Brian Jean’s office also said companies across several industries and regions had raised concerns about securing the quantities of natural gas they need.A cabinet report obtained by The Narwhal in September recommended creating two Crown corporations and giving cabinet and the Alberta Utilities Commission (AUC) new powers to require pipeline companies to serve customers and build infrastructure.Asked by the Western Standard whether she had ruled out creating the Crown corporations, Smith left the option open.“I would say it’s not our first preference to look at Crown corporations,” she said.“But I would say that we want to make sure that Minister Jean has the full range of options available to him.”Poirier warned in the letter that the proposed changes could raise costs for Alberta families and businesses and expose taxpayers to financial risk, citing the government’s own analysis..TC Energy proposes 370-kilometre Alberta pipeline as natural gas demand surges.TC Energy expects demand on the NGTL system to rise about 25% over five years, from 14.4 billion cubic feet a day in 2026 to about 18 billion in 2031.The company already has about $1.2 billion in approved expansion projects.Poirier’s warning concerns the next phase, which includes the proposed 370-kilometre Alberta Growth Connector to the oilsands, additional pipeline sections and new compressors.With customer commitments, those projects could deliver the additional capacity between 2030 and 2032.“Legislation that proposes overriding integration would create significant market instability. The uncertainty created by the government’s proposed measures would mean companies and customers cannot make long-term capital and contracting decisions with confidence,” Poirier wrote.“We ask your government to rule out legislation that would override the integrated NGTL-ATCO system or establish government-backed infrastructure that unnecessarily duplicates the existing system.”