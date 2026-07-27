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TD Economics says Smith's pipeline would boost Alberta economy, but less than government claims

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Premier Danielle Smith in Calgary on July 2, 2026.
Prime Minister Mark Carney and Premier Danielle Smith in Calgary on July 2, 2026. WS/David Wiechnik
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Energy
Trans Mountain Pipeline
Danielle Smith
Trans Mountain
Ucp Government
Pembina Pipeline Corp
Abpol
Pembina
Oil Pipeline
Oil Pipeline Project
Td Economics
Marc Ercolao
Major Projects Office
alberta oil pipeline
Likeleli Seitlheko
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