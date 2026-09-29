News

TD vice-president sues after firing over Christian email line

Sonja Denobrega seeks more than $400,000; bank says she ignored signature rules
TD Insurance fired Sonja Denobrega after she refused to remove a Christian line from her email signature.
TD Insurance fired Sonja Denobrega after she refused to remove a Christian line from her email signature.CBC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Ontario
Courts
Discrimination
Human Rights
Td
Religious Freedom
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news