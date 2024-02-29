News

TDF expresses alarm over Ottawa's 'censorship bill'

The Democracy Fund is expressing alarm at Bill C-63 introduced by the Justin Trudeau Liberal Government.
The Democracy Fund is expressing alarm at Bill C-63 introduced by the Justin Trudeau Liberal Government.Courtesy of CBC
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Cdnpoli
Canadian Human Rights Commission
The Democracy Fund
Bill C-63
Online Harms Bill
Digital Safety Office
Digital Safety Ombudsperson

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news