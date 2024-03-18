Teachers union promises to bring 4,000 teachers to Sask legislature when budget is brought down Wednesday

The Saskatchewan Teachers Federation will go on strike across the province on budget day Wednesday and intends to rally 4,000 teachers to the legislature.“Government’s unwillingness to work with teachers in finding any path forward has forced this decision, which will impact students and communities both big and small across the province,” says STF President Samantha Becotte. “Teachers have done their part to avoid more job action. We have bargained in good faith, and we have been clear that our opening proposals are only a starting point for discussion.""We invited government to take part in binding arbitration on the single issue of class size and complexity, but the education minister rejected the offer within hours. The refusal of Minister Cockrill and Premier Moe to compromise are to blame for the strike and students’ loss of extracurricular activities in the days to come.”In addition to 4,000 on the legislative lawn, hundreds more teachers are expected take part in demonstrations at other locations throughout the province. The STF has encouraged supporters to join the demonstrations.“Thousands of teachers will bring the message right to government’s doorstep,” Becotte said. “The premier and education minister are not listening to teachers, and they are not listening to the thousands of parents, caregivers and students who are calling on government to respond to the needs of education.”In addition, a two-day, provincewide withdrawal of extracurricular activities March 21 and 22 means teachers will not provide voluntary services involved in the organization, supervision and facilitation of activities including athletics, non-curricular arts, field trips, student travel, graduation preparations, school clubs and other activities.Hoopla, the provincial high school basketball championships in Moose Jaw, is one important event that will be affected. The annual event brings tournaments each of the five school sizes together in one big event. The Optimist Band Festival in Regina will also be impacted.Despite the disruptions to students' activities, the teachers' union insists their actions are for the sake of children and teens.“We are fighting to improve the learning conditions for all students across Saskatchewan,” Becotte said. “Extracurricular activities are an incredibly valuable part of the school experience for both students and teachers, but the education of children and youth is always our first priority. We can no longer watch the decline of our students’ learning environment while government ignores reality and refuses to make a commitment to predictable, sustainable funding for prekindergarten to Grade 12 education.”The STF claims that since January, 250,000 emails and phone calls have been made to MLAs, locally elected school board trustees and leadership of the Saskatchewan School Boards Association asking them to push the Government-Trustee Bargaining Committee back to the table with a mandate to negotiate class size and complexity.