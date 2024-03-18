News

Teachers union promises to bring 4,000 teachers to Sask legislature when budget is brought down Wednesday

Samantha Becotte, STF President, says the union will rally 4000 striking teachers to the legislature on budget day March 20.
Saskatchewan
Saskpoli
Scott Moe
Saskatchewan Teachers Federation
Samantha Becotte

