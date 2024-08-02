Team Canada medal count in double digits after bronze win in tennis

Canada’s Félix Auger-Aliassime and Gaby Dabrowski on Friday won the bronze medal in mixed doubles tennis at Roland-Garros in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. China's Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong beat South Korea's Kim Won-ho and Jeong Na-eun in the gold medal match at the Porte de La Chapelle Arena, also on Friday.Team Canada beat the Netherlands duo Wesley Koolhof and Demi Schuurs 6-3 and 7-6 (2), marking the first time in history Canada won an Olympic medal in mixed doubles, and Team Canada’s second medal overall in tennis, with Canada’s Daniel Nestor and Sébastien Lareau taking home the gold in men’s doubles at Sydney 2000.Auger-Aliassime and Dabrowski competed in the Tokyo 2021 Olympics, but were beat out early on. Team Canada now has 10 medals, including three gold, two silver and five bronze.