News

Teamsters call strike at CN Rail despite federal referral to relations board

François Laporte, President of Teamsters Canada, and Sean O’Brien, General President of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (IBT) on the picket line Friday morning at CPKC headquarters in Calgary
François Laporte, President of Teamsters Canada, and Sean O’Brien, General President of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (IBT) on the picket line Friday morning at CPKC headquarters in CalgaryTeamsters Union / Twitter ("X")
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Teamsters
Cn Rail
Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC)
Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news