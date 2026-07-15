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Teen, 15, who killed elderly Pickering woman given maximum youth sentence

Teen, 15, who killed Eleanor Doney, 83, in 2025 gets sentenced to ten years, the maximum sentence under the Youth Criminal Justice Act
Ontario Superior Court of Justice
Ontario Superior Court of JusticeCanadian Lawyer
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Ontario Court Of Justice
Youth Criminal Justice Act
Pickering Ontario
charged with murder
Eleanor Doney
Maximum Sentance
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Western Standard
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