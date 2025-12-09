Teen Afghan asylum seekers sentenced for rape of 15-year-old girl in U.K; deportation measures underway

Two Afghan asylum seekers have been sentenced in the United Kingdom after pleading guilty to the rape of a 15-year-old girl in the UK, a case that has intensified ongoing debate surrounding asylum policy, public safety, and deportation of foreign offenders.Jan Jahanzeb and Israr Niazal, both 17, received substantial custodial sentences Monday at Warwick Crown Court. Jahanzeb was sentenced to 10 years and eight months, while Niazal was given nine years and 10 months.Both will serve the first portion of their sentence in youth detention before transfer to an adult prison as they age. .The pair have been added to the sex offender registry for life and are subject to permanent restraining orders preventing contact with the victim.The court also confirmed that deportation proceedings have begun for Jahanzeb.The judge encouraged the government to pursue deportation for Niazal as well, though final decisions will fall to the Home Office under existing immigration policy..The offenders arrived in the United Kingdom as unaccompanied asylum-seeking minors, with court records showing that Jahanzeb entered the country in January 2025 and Niazal in November 2024.The rape took place in May 2025 when the victim was led into a secluded park area in Leamington Spa.Details presented at sentencing described a rapid decline in the girl’s wellbeing following the attack..In a statement read before the court, the victim wrote that the crime fundamentally changed her life, describing ongoing fear when leaving her home and a decline in school attendance and performance. Her mother said her daughter now struggles with anxiety so severe she is sometimes physically ill.Judge De Bertodano told the court that the assault had taken away the victim’s childhood and that the consequences of the crime will remain with her indefinitely.She said transparency and open reporting were essential to prevent misinformation and distrust, lifting restrictions that previously shielded the identities of the offenders due to their age..The judge stated that the defendants had come to Britain seeking sanctuary, yet violated the laws of the country that provided it.Warwickshire Police Detective Chief Inspector Richard Hobbs said the case was deeply traumatic for the victim and credited her for her strength in cooperating with investigators.He said the sentence reflected the seriousness of the offence and the need to protect the public from future harm..The case has amplified public-interest questions around asylum vetting processes, foreign offenders in the justice system, and the length and enforceability of deportation procedures involving minors convicted of serious crimes.The Home Office will now review immigration status and potential removal timelines. Legal appeals, age considerations, and post-sentence detention capacity may affect how and when deportations are carried out.There is no indication at this stage of a policy review specific to the case, but the matter is expected to continue fueling calls for stricter immigration enforcement as the offenders begin their time in custody.