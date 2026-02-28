Teen boy, 15, killed by avalanche at Nakiska

RCMP say a 15-year-old boy was killed by an avalanche at the Nakiska ski hill on Friday.At 12:49 Cochrane RCMP recevied a call that an avalanche had buried two skiers on the hill."One skier was able to escape the snow, however, the second was not initially located," said RCMP in a Saturday release."Multiple resources were deployed to the scene, and the second skier was located unresponsive. He was taken by EMS to a Calgary hospital, however, the 15-year-old Calgary resident died early this morning."