Teen charged after deadly Tsuut’ina Nation overdoses

Calgary police have charged a 17-year-old boy after a months-long investigation into two overdose deaths on the Tsuut’ina Nation last summer.The deaths occurred in June, prompting officers to track potential drug traffickers tied to the community. The Calgary Police Service Drug Unit launched a five-month probe, eventually identifying a teenage suspect who was allegedly selling cocaine — including during his school lunch break.Police arrested the youth on Nov. 13. He cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.A search warrant executed at a home led to the seizure of cellphones, cash, scales, bear spray, cocaine and methamphetamine.The teen faces eight counts of trafficking a controlled substance, seven counts of possession of property obtained by crime, two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, one count of carrying a concealed weapon and one count of possession of identity documents. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.“It’s critical that those who sell drugs are held accountable for their actions,” said Insp. Jeff Pennoyer of the Calgary Police Service Criminal Networks Section. “This case is particularly disturbing since the accused is so young. We are glad we were able to get the accused, and drugs, off the streets.”