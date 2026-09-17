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Teen charged in Jane St. and Finch Ave. W. shooting

Youth faces first-degree murder and a probation breach after Cashie Auguste, 17, was killed in a Monday afternoon shooting
Jane and Finch has long had a reputation for dangerous activity
Jane and Finch has long had a reputation for dangerous activityCBC
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