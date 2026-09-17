Teen charged in Jane St. and Finch Ave. W. shooting

TORONTO — A 16-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder and failing to comply with a probation order in the daytime shooting of another teenager at Jane St. and Finch Ave. W., Toronto Police said Thursday. The accused cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act and was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court the same morning.The allegations have not been proven in court.Officers were called to the intersection just after 3:30 p.m. Monday and found a 17-year-old male shot near a bus shelter. Paramedics ran him to hospital, but he did not survive. Police identified the victim Tuesday as Cashie Auguste of Toronto, a student at C.W. Jefferys Collegiate Institute a short walk from the corner. His death is listed as the city’s 24th homicide of 2026.The probation charge is the line that travels outside 31 Division. Police say the 16-year-old was already under a court order when Auguste was shot in daylight on a main intersection.A vigil Tuesday drew family and neighbours. Auguste’s father, Lucas Auguste, called his son a “loving, humble, well-mannered youth.” Speakers remembered him as soft-spoken. Supports were offered at C.W. Jefferys after the shooting. Anyone with information can call Toronto Police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Police have not said whether other suspects remain outstanding.