Teen charged with triple murder in Brockville deaths of mother, daughters

TORONTO — A 17-year-old has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder following the deaths of a woman and her two young daughters in Brockville.Brockville Police Service said officers responded to a residence on Cartier Court at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday, where three bodies were discovered inside the home.Police said information gathered during the investigation led officers to another address on the outskirts of the city, where a 17-year-old suspect was taken into custody without incident.The accused appeared in court Friday and faces three counts of first-degree murder. Police said the accused and the victims were known to one another and that investigators do not believe the incident was random.In a statement, police described the investigation as “sensitive and complex” and acknowledged the impact of the deaths on the victims’ families and the broader community.The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to return to court May 28. Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the identity of the accused cannot be published.