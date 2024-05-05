Teen girls, 13 and 14, arrested in Manitoba murder

Two girls aged, 13 and 14, have been arrested in connection with a murder in northern Manitoba.A 32-year-old woman died from her injuries, RCMP said in news release Sunday.Another 35-year-old female victim was discovered nearby with non-life-threatening injuries.RCMP did not reveal the nature of the attacks in the small community of Easterville, 200 kilometers southeast of The Pas, on the shore of Cedar Lake.RCMP with the Chemawawin Cree Nation detachment responded to a disturbance at a residence at 1:45 a.m. Saturday to find the 32-year-old female in critical condition.She died on the scene.“EMS attended the scene and provided medical attention but the victim succumbed to her injuries,” said RCMP.The second victim is in stable condition in Winnipeg hospital.The teens are in custody.Chemawawin RCMP, RCMP Major Crimes Services and Forensic Identification Services, continue to investigate.Meanwhile, South Indian Lake RCMP responded to a report Saturday of a dead male found in a wooded area outside the community on O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation, 130 kilometers by air north of Thompson.The death of the male, 61, is being treated as a homicide, RCMP said in a release Sunday RCMP continue to investigate.