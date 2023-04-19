Jacob

A Coumbus, Ohio man, Justin Stevens, is warning parents about a TikTok ‘challenge’ that took the life of his 13-year-old son, Jacob.

The ‘Benadryl Challenge’, first seen in 2020, has participants take between 12 and 14 tablets of the over-the-counter antihistamine, more than six times the recommended dose in order to induce a halogenic experience, to impress friends and other TikTok users.

