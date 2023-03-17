Dead officers

Brett Ryan and Travis Jordan 

The mother of the boy who shot and killed two Edmonton police officers desperately tried to wrestle the gun away from her son before he shot her, police revealed Friday.

The two officers were ambushed, then shot and killed as they responded to a domestic dispute early Thursday morning.

(6) comments

Mmm seems like the a pretty descriptive account of what happened? Is it the already deemed innocent father or the wounded mother that are telling the media what transpired in this horrific tragedy? Or was there another innocent bystander? How is the fake media so sure of what happened? Wouldn’t the investigation confirm the facts before the media? The dad sitting in another room and reported as not being involved raises many more questions, at least in my mind. My condolences to the families of the fallen.

Susan in Calgary
I have yet to see the name of the killer, or his parents. Why is that? Now that he's dead, there should be no "young offenders" protection.

jpryer01
I still wonder if the previous issue with the Police was not criminal but mental health related was the boy receiving treatment? If the mother received a death threat from her son should she have re-entered the building?

Rusty Pipes
And the father "was not involved" and obviously did nothing to prevent the 16 year old from killing the police officers and shooting the mother. I wonder what type of family values they had?

Woodrow George
Wasn't this after he murdered the two cops?

Farmboy19
Should redo the headline so it is clearer....how about "Killers mom tried to stop him?"

