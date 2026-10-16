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Teenager guilty of terrorism charges in Ottawa plot to kill Jewish people

Ontario Superior Court finds second teen guilty of conspiracy and seeking a prohibited firearm in 2023 case.
The RCMP’s Integrated National Security Enforcement Team investigated the case.
The RCMP’s Integrated National Security Enforcement Team investigated the case.CBC
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