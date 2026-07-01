Teledyne expansion brings high-tech manufacturing jobs to Alberta

A $20-million expansion by Teledyne Technologies in Edmonton is expected to create new skilled jobs while strengthening Alberta's advanced manufacturing sector.The global technology company is expanding its Edmonton manufacturing facility, where it designs and builds microscopic sensors and components used in vehicles, medical research, industrial safety, telecommunications, aerospace systems and consumer electronics.The Alberta government is supporting the project with a $620,000 grant through the Investment and Growth Fund.The expansion is expected to create 16 permanent full-time jobs and 20 temporary construction jobs."Alberta is open for business, and investments like this show why companies choose to grow here," said Jobs, Economy, Trade and Immigration Minister Joseph Schow."Through the Investment and Growth Fund, we are helping close the deal on high-impact projects that create jobs, grow our economy and strengthen Alberta's advanced manufacturing sector."Teledyne established operations in Alberta in 2019. Its Edmonton facility manufactures sensors and semiconductor components used in safety systems, medical diagnostics, cancer research, gas detection, aerospace technology and other high-performance applications.The company said the expansion will add new wafer processing, inspection and automation equipment, along with facility upgrades to increase manufacturing capacity and efficiency."Our expansion in Edmonton is a vote of confidence in the region's talent and innovation ecosystem — creating high-value jobs and opening new opportunities for long-term economic growth," said Steve Bonham, plant manager at Teledyne MEMS Edmonton..Bonham said the company is grateful for support from the provincial government and Edmonton Global as it continues growing its Alberta operation.Edmonton Global CEO Daryn Edgar said Teledyne's decision reinforces the region's reputation for advanced manufacturing and precision technology."Teledyne's decision to spend in its Edmonton MEMS Foundry underscores the region's strength as a location for mission-critical, high-reliability advanced manufacturing," Edgar said.Since 2021, Alberta's Investment and Growth Fund has supported 18 grants tied to more than 1,400 permanent full-time jobs and more than 1,770 temporary jobs.The province said the fund has helped attract more than $1 billion in private capital, securing approximately $30 in private spending for every $1 in public funding.Budget 2026 includes nearly $28 million for the Investment and Growth Fund.