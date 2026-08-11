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Telefilm Canada budgets $1.5 million for Cannes pavilion amid Carney spending pledge

Cannes
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Cdnpoli
Chrsytia Freeland
Cannes Film Festival
Mark Carney
Telefilm Canada
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Western Standard
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