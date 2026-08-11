Telefilm Canada budgets $1.5 million for Cannes pavilion amid Carney spending pledge

Telefilm Canada plans to spend $1.5 million on a temporary pavilion on the French Riviera for the Cannes Film Festival, despite Prime Minister Mark Carney’s pledge to crack down on “wasteful government spending.”The federal agency outlined plans for the 1,600-square-foot Canadian pavilion in a request for proposals seeking contractors to create the facility, which would include a bar and theatre-style seating for 80 people.“Our pavilions should be created and designed with the following objectives in mind: create a hub, a focal point for Canada’s presence at a festival or market, and create a flexible, welcoming and innovative space that effectively meets the objectives of clients and partners,” Telefilm management wrote.The pavilion would also be used at other festivals in France through 2029, according to the agency.Telefilm said the project supports its mandate to promote Canada’s film and television industry internationally.“Our mandate, to foster and promote the development of the audiovisual industry in Canada, is just as relevant today as it was when it was first established,” said the Request For Proposals: Canada Pavilion In France.The agency said it was “proud to promote and showcase Canadian talent and stories both at home and abroad.”Blacklock's Reporter said Telefilm did not respond to questions about the project.The $1.5 million budget comes after Carney told Liberal MPs last Sept. 10 that his government was determined to rein in federal expenses.“We are so focused on eliminating wasteful government spending,” Carney said.“Canada’s new government will spend less so Canadians can spend more,” he added. “In the election we made a clear commitment to Canadians to bring a new fiscal discipline to the federal budget.”Carney said difficult fiscal decisions would be required.“These are tough times,” he said. “We have to make tough choices for a better future.”Cabinet would “streamline government operations to be more efficient and effective so we can bring costs down for Canadians,” Carney said..Telefilm did not detail the operating costs associated with running the Cannes pavilion.The project follows a $32.5 million federal expense for Canada’s pavilion at the 2025 World Expo in Osaka, Japan, which also came after promises from cabinet to reduce government spending.Records showed the Osaka exhibition included $28.5 million to design and build the pavilion and $2.3 million to staff it with 100 employees.Other expenses included $574,443 for consultants and publicists, $541,653 for janitorial services and $159,977 for uniforms.The Osaka pavilion was approved following pledges from then-finance minister Chrystia Freeland to restrain federal expenses.“It would be irresponsible and unfair to pass more debt to the next generation,” Freeland said in her final budget as finance minister.“We absolutely believe it is important for the federal government, or any government, to be careful in the way we spend money,” she said.“It is not our money, it is the money of Canadians, and they quite rightly expect us to be really thoughtful.”