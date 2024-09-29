Telus calls for harsher penalties as copper theft disrupts telecom services

Telus Corporation is urging MPs to impose tougher penalties for copper theft, which has disrupted telecom services for thousands of Canadians. Blacklock's Reporter says in a petition to the Commons finance committee, the company detailed the widespread damage caused by theft and vandalism of copper infrastructure, which has resulted in significant service outages.“Since 2020 over 150,000 Telus customers have been impacted and more than 155 million minutes of service have been lost due to copper theft and vandalism,” the company wrote. Telus emphasized that Canada’s “national communications infrastructure should be better protected.”The problem has grown significantly, with British Columbia, Alberta, and Québec experiencing a 35% increase in copper theft in the past year. “When this occurs, service is disrupted, putting the safety of Canadians at risk,” Telus stated.In Calgary, copper thefts rose by a staggering 400% in 2023, leaving thousands without landline, internet, and cable services. A similar incident in Québec resulted in a major outage when thieves damaged fiber cables, mistakenly thinking they were copper, cutting off connectivity in the North Shore region and affecting government agencies, businesses, and residents. Cities like Surrey and Mission in British Columbia have become regular targets for copper theft, Telus added.Telus criticized the current legal framework, stating that most of these crimes are prosecuted as minor thefts. “Most of these crimes result in minor charges such as ‘theft under $5,000’ and while other penalties may apply they are rarely enforced,” Telus noted. Criminals often receive minimal sentences, even after repeated offences, as cases are frequently dropped due to the low monetary value of the thefts and difficulties in securing convictions.With scrap copper selling for up to $5 per pound, the financial incentive for theft remains high. Telus called for stronger enforcement and better tools for law enforcement to protect critical infrastructure.Attempts to toughen penalties against copper theft have been made before. Private members’ bills — NDP Bill C-609 and Conservative Bill C-639 — introduced in 2014 sought to increase penalties, including imprisonment for copper thieves. “These acts should be considered more than just petty crimes,” said then-Conservative MP Wai Young, sponsor of Bill C-639.The Canadian Electricity Association supported both bills, citing the $40 million in annual damages caused by copper theft. One incident at a hydro facility near Hamilton resulted in $30 million in damage, all for $1,800 worth of stolen copper.Both bills lapsed in 2015, but the issue persists, with utilities and telecom companies calling for a Criminal Code amendment to treat wire theft as interference with public utilities, which could lead to imprisonment if it results in serious harm or widespread disruption..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.