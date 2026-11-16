CALGARY — Two planned Vancouver artificial intelligence data centres will move ahead without Telus Corp. after the telecommunications company withdrew from a partnership announced earlier this year.Telus did not explain its decision. According to the Financial Post, a spokesperson said Monday the company would provide more details about its artificial intelligence strategy in the coming months.The withdrawal affects a joint initiative announced in May with the federal government and Vancouver developer Westbank Corp. The proposal included two Vancouver facilities scheduled to open in 2026 and 2029, along with an expansion of Telus’s existing facility in Kamloops, BC.Westbank said it intends to proceed with both Vancouver projects and will announce a new partnership later.The original agreement, initiated under former Telus chief executive Darren Entwistle, called for the company to acquire more than 60,000 advanced Nvidia graphics processing units to help businesses run AI models. It also called for securing 150 megawatts of electricity for its BC data centres by 2032..Sturgeon County official says residents ignored public notices about Meta AI data centre.Telus said its Kamloops expansion remains on track, with plans to increase capacity to 20 megawatts by 2028.The company is also considering other partners and locations for future computing capacity in BC.The change comes as major telecommunications companies promote Canadian AI infrastructure as part of the sovereign AI expansion championed by Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government.Telus opened its first AI data centre in Rimouski, Quebec, last September. BCE Inc. announced plans in September to expand its Saskatchewan facility to 1.2 gigawatts, which would make it Canada’s largest AI data centre.Other major projects include Meta Platforms Inc.’s $13-billion Alberta campus and a $10-billion lease signed by Anthropic PBC for a wind-powered data centre in Nova Scotia.In its third-quarter results, Telus identified broadband connections for other operators’ AI data centres as a near-term priority, alongside developing Canadian AI capabilities for businesses and governments.The company is also exploring partnerships to build data centre shells — facilities with power secured where tenants would supply the computing equipment.