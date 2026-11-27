CALGARY — As Quebecor and Bell eye a takeover of Telus, 62% of Canadians want the telecom company to remain independent, according to a new Angus Reid Institute poll. Among Telus customers, that figure rises to 70%.The non-profit institute found most Canadians were satisfied with their internet, cellphone and TV services. The price they pay drew a different response. Overall, 61% gave their providers low marks for value, with 37% rating it poor and another 24% calling it terrible.A takeover by either company would put more of Canada’s telecom business in the hands of a few major providers. .Quebecor offers $31 billion for Telus as regulatory concerns emerge.Asked what shaped their views, 84% cited the lack of any guarantee a deal would bring prices down, and 83% pointed to the prospect of less competition in a market many Canadians already see as short on choice.Quebecor’s bid also raises a political question given CEO Pierre Karl Péladeau’s time as leader of the Parti Québécois.Asked whether Quebecor was the right company to take over Telus to keep telecom assets in Canadian hands, 50% said it was the wrong choice. Just 14% said it was the right one.The poll found 44% of Canadians would be upset if Prime Minister Mark Carney approved a Quebecor takeover.The figure was also 44% among those who voted Liberal in the 2025 federal election.On the broader question of who should be allowed to own Canadian telecom companies, 43% favoured keeping the current foreign ownership rules, while 36% wanted to loosen them.