‘TEMPORARY TAX TRICK’: Poilievre not buying Trudeau’s ‘GST Holiday’

Tory leader Pierre Poilievre debunked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s grand gesture of a two-month GST break on restaurant bills, processed food and children’s toys. The Liberals announced Thursday morning the federal government would suspend GST on selected items from mid-December to mid-February, plus send all Canadians who filed a tax return, worked in 2023 and made less than $150,000 a $250 rebate in the spring. Poilievre 30 minutes later gave a press conference of his own, where he pointed out the Liberals are “spending billions” and printing money,” driving Canadians into poverty and intensifying inflation. “.UPDATED: GST vacation offers holiday relief for Canadian families; $250 cheques next year.Poilievre remains doubtful the NDP-Liberal coalition will follow through. He noted groceries, according to the Food Processor, have raised 37% and child poverty, according to cabinet’s own data, has increased to 25% — meaning one in four Canadian children don’t have enough to eat.“Justin Trudeau is desperate,” said Poilievre.“Today we saw another desperate measure. He’s trying to save his job.”“Canadians know Trudeau broke the country after nine years in power.”“One in four kids are not getting enough food, according to the government's own data. Scurvy is making a comeback.”“Housing costs have doubled, rent has doubled, mortgage payments have doubled. Payments have all doubled. And Trudeau’s housing accelerator fund, by his own admission, has not built a single solitary new home while 1400 homeless encampments are now scattered across Ontario.”.Second carbon tax may cost families $1,157 by 2030, warns Parliamentary Budget Officer.Poilievre, who said the Conservatives want to "permanently axe" the GST off new homes, saving Canadians up to $50,000, reminded Canadians Trudeau’s “GST Holiday” would be short-lived.After two months, the Liberals and the NDP and Bloc that support them will “impose more tax,” including a quadrupling of the carbon tax, said Poilievre.“We are suggesting to cut taxes, we want to cut bureaucracy, corruption and waste,” he said.“Let’s face it, the NDP-Liberal coalition is back together.”NDP leader Jagmeet Singh "ripped up the agreement, now he’s taped it back together!”“It is double trouble for Canadians.”“It is a temporary tax trick that will not make up for quadrupling of carbon tax on heat, housing, food and fuel just to save Singh’s pension."“That sounds like a trick. Are you fooled?”“Millions of jobs will be lost, and a big smile will appear on Donald Trump's face as he picks up the phone from the Oval Office to call Canadian factories, trucking companies, mines to tell them to go south, 100 kilometers where there is no (carbon tax) and other taxes are dropping.”“President Trump, tariffs, Prime Minister Trudeau taxes.”.Carbon tax administration to cost taxpayers $800 million by 2030\n\n.When asked by reporters if Poilievre would vote in favour of Trudeau’s pause on GST, Poilievre said he can’t vote on a press release. No legislation on the temporary tax cut has been tabled.“We haven’t seen the measure, we’ve seen the press releases,” said Poilievre.“I do not vote on press releases, Canadians cannot eat a press conference.”“If we didn’t rely on Liberal press releases, then we might not have been tricked, as many in the media were when they believed the rhetoric on the carbon tax.”.Budget Office questions accuracy of cabinet’s 0.1% capital gains tax estimate\n\n.“Remember they said the carbon tax will make you better off?” he asked reporters.“But here we are with food prices risen 37%” compared to the US — “a gap that opened up as the tax started applying here on the farmers and truckers who bring our food.”“Years after you all wrongly reported and regurgitated Liberal talking points, the Parliamentary Budget Officer said, ‘No, 100% of middle class Canadians are worse off under the carbon tax, and 60% of all Canadians are worse off.’ The carbon tax makes Canadians worse off.”“Let's see what they put before us. But I've got a better idea. Here's what I propose when they come forward, put in the bill two ideas that will help forever” axe the carbon tax, axe the GST on new homes.”.PBO report confirms carbon tax costs outweigh rebates for Canadians\n\n