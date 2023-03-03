Drag
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed a bill into law Thursday that will restrict children from attending what he calls adult entertainment.

The novel legislation does not explicitly use the term “drag,” but rather “adult cabaret entertainment,” which will be restricted on public property or in locations it can be viewed by minors.

fpenner
fpenner

Well this is one state the corrupt CPS pedophile protectors will never be able to work in.

guest310
guest310

Why can't parents just do the right thing keep the kids, away, why does the gov't always have too get involved, then we betch and complain about to much gov't in our lives.

RealDemocracy
RealDemocracy

Sensibility returns (in some places).

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Why do you have 3 Trudeau cabinet members in the above photo?

LibertyOrDeath
LibertyOrDeath

America: Superior in every way to this country. Cana-duh would never implement such policies, and will only double-down on the endorsement of these events.

Big104
Big104

common sense and morals will win against this evil agenda!

northrungrader
northrungrader

Too bad we will never see this in Alberta.

