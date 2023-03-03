Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed a bill into law Thursday that will restrict children from attending what he calls adult entertainment.
The novel legislation does not explicitly use the term “drag,” but rather “adult cabaret entertainment,” which will be restricted on public property or in locations it can be viewed by minors.
Calling such entertainment “harmful to minors,” the bill notes “topless dancers, go-go dancers, exotic dancers, strippers, male or female impersonators, or similar entertainers” as performers encompassed within its definition.
Those in violation of the legislation could face a misdemeanour; repeat offenders could face a possible felony.
Republican state Senator Jack Johnson, who sponsored the Tennessee legislation, toldCNN Thursday that the bill was not meant to target drag performances or transgender people.
“For clarification, this bill is not targeting any group of people. It does not ban drag shows in public. It simply puts age restrictions in place to ensure that children are not present at sexually explicit performances,” he said.
How exactly Johnson defines "drag" has caused some confusion, as the bill explicitly states that it is an offence for a person to perform adult cabaret entertainment — which includes male or female impersonators — on public property.
As for the governor, he also signed legislation Thursday banning minors from receiving “gender-affirming care,” including puberty blockers and hormone treatments.
House lawmakers in Tennessee voted 77-16, with three Democrats joining to pass the bill, which will take effect this summer.
Children and teens under 18 who are already receiving the treatment will have until March 31, 2024 to stop, and doctors who violate the law could be fined tens of thousands of dollars per procedure.
Well this is one state the corrupt CPS pedophile protectors will never be able to work in.
Why can't parents just do the right thing keep the kids, away, why does the gov't always have too get involved, then we betch and complain about to much gov't in our lives.
Sensibility returns (in some places).
Why do you have 3 Trudeau cabinet members in the above photo?
America: Superior in every way to this country. Cana-duh would never implement such policies, and will only double-down on the endorsement of these events.
common sense and morals will win against this evil agenda!
Too bad we will never see this in Alberta.
