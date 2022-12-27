Hydro Quebec

Across Canada, tens thousands of people are still without power after several winter storms walloped the country right before Christmas. 

Friday through Sunday, a "once-in-a-decade" storm battered the provinces of Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick with strong winds, heavy snowfall, and flash freezing. Winds of up to 132 km/h knocked over trees and downed power lines, knocking out power for over 400,000 Ontarians, 380,000 Quebecers and 70,000 New Brunswickers.

Tags

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.