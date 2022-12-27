Across Canada, tens thousands of people are still without power after several winter storms walloped the country right before Christmas.
Friday through Sunday, a "once-in-a-decade" storm battered the provinces of Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick with strong winds, heavy snowfall, and flash freezing. Winds of up to 132 km/h knocked over trees and downed power lines, knocking out power for over 400,000 Ontarians, 380,000 Quebecers and 70,000 New Brunswickers.
The storm resulted in hundreds of flights being cancelled across the three provinces, stranding tens of thousands of people in airports. Hundreds of Canadians have been stranded in Mexico for days after Sunwing cancelled their flights home and failed to book them on new flights.
On Sunday evening, Via Rail also announced it was cancelling all Boxing Day trains due to ongoing complications, after quashing all Toronto-Montreal and Toronto-Ottawa routes on Christmas.
The slew of travel cancellations led some people to dub the storm the "Nightmare Before Christmas."
As of Tuesday afternoon, Quebec is the province still most impacted by the storms, with 33,000 homes and businesses without power. According to Hydro-Quebec, the Capitale-Nationale, Laurentides and Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean are the worst-hit regions. Crews from Sherbrooke, QC, New Brunswick and the US state of Maine have been sent to the province to help the 1,300 employees currently working to restore power.
In Ontario, about 13,000 dwellings are still without power, mostly in the Georgian Bay region located north of Toronto. In Fort Erie, located south of Toronto, 4,300 customers are also without electricity due to fallen trees and broken telephone poles.
Highway 401, which stretches from Windsor to Montreal, was closed down on Saturday and early Sunday, disrupting travel plans for thousands of Ontarians. On Sunday afternoon, hundreds of abandoned cars littered the ditches alongside the freshly de-iced highway.
The last 250 houses without power in New Brunswick are expected to be resolved by Tuesday afternoon.
On the west coast, British Columbians are bracing for possible flooding after two successive storms are expected to bring 60 to 120 mm of rain by Tuesday night. Coastal flooding near the Straight of Georgia is expected, while Vancouver is bracing for high winds and a high tide that could bring flooding.
BC is also dealing with the aftermath of a Christmas Eve highway bus crash, likely caused by icy weather, which resulted in the deaths of four people.
In the US state of New York, a fresh snowstorm is set to hit the already snow-battered city of Buffalo. The blizzard killed at least 34 people in the region, stranding many in their cars for days. Another two dozen deaths have been reported in other parts of the country.
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau.
He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(0) comments
