Term ‘British Columbians’ now deemed offensive by BC gov

The BC government has published a writing guide for indigenous content advising not to refer to residents as British Columbians because of inclusivity. The provincial government recommends the phrase “people living in BC” be used instead. The guide, last updated January 26, 2024, also rejects other “outdated” terms such as 'traditional,' 'band,' and 'tribe.'.“The term ‘British Columbians’ is often used to reference people living in BC,” the guide states. “This term excludes indigenous peoples who may not identify with it.”“For many, they identify as members of their own sovereign nations and do not consider themselves part of one that has actively worked to assimilate their people,” it continues. However, it is not only indigenous peoples the guide says might find such phrasing offensive. Immigrants to the province may also feel excluded by the term "British Columbians," the BC government theorized.“’British Columbians’ also excludes other groups such as newcomers and refugees. We recommend instead saying ‘people living in BC".“Traditional (i.e. traditional knowledge, traditional territories, makes it seem like it is only applicable to the past and not the present)," the guide states. "When referring to ceremonies, please check with the local Nation’s website for assistance on whether to include ‘traditional."“Some words have historical connotations which may cause unease or mistrust. Awareness of this historical lens is important when working with indigenous peoples,” it reads. .The guide also takes issue with the word "artifact," attributing a whole section to its explanation on how the term is inappropriate.“When used out of context it has negative connotations to many indigenous peoples. Indigenous communities struggle to reclaim cultural and ceremonial regalia, artwork and tools which were stolen and are displayed publicly or privately,” the guide reads..The government guide also instructs people to "choose language that reflects agency and resiliency," for example discouraging "take advantage" and "use" in favour of "leverage" and "practice."The guide goes further than dismissing terminology from so-called outdated vernacular, and instructs readers to "support a positive shift" by rejecting such terms as "should," "but," "best," and "gaps," and replace them with more encouraging terms such as "could," "and," "wise," and "needs."