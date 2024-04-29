Terms like ‘chestfeeding’ to be banned in UK gender ideology crackdown

Terms invented in the name of so-called inclusivity such as “chestfeeding” and “people with ovaries” are to be banned in UK hospitals and medical centres.The move is part of the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) initiative to curb the sharp rise in people suffering from gender dysphoria, and the formerly loose rules surrounding issues like surgical and therapeutic interventions for both children and adults. Health Secretary Victoria Atkins is scheduled to announce changes to the NHS constitution involving patients’ rights this week, with an eight-week consultation period, the Telegraph reports. Women and Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch has slammed the “pervasive influence” of transgender ideology in the NHS.The document lays out the rights of both patients and medical staff, and it will reach all NHS bodies and affiliated private and third-sector providers that offer NHS services. Medical professionals under the new legislation are prohibited from saying ideological terms like “people with ovaries” and must go back to “sex-specific” language — women should be referred to as “women,” NHS decided. Health officials cited the need for accuracy of language in medical settings and stressed the importance of using clear language to express biological (rather than perceived) sex.Included in the new health constitution is a ban on treatment in female-only hospital units for biological males who “identify” as women, because women and girls require “privacy and protection” in medical settings especially. Further, patients will have the right to request intimate care by doctors and nurses of the same biological sex. Previously, trans people could be placed in single-sex wards according to their perceived gender, rather than their actual one. Sex Matters CEO Maya Forstater said the new constitution represents a “major step” towards reversing NHS England’s “capitulation to the demands of gender extremists, which has damaged policies and practices, created widespread confusion and harmed patient care.”“These much-needed changes to the NHS constitution will help secure essential sex-based rights in healthcare across England,” said Forstater. “Clear language, single-sex wards and access to intimate care provided by a health professional of the same sex are crucial to the wellbeing and safety of female patients. They should never have been compromised.”Some examples of what was previously deemed “inclusive” language are “birthing parents” rather than “mothers,” “chestfeeding” rather than “breastfeeding,” “human milk,” “chestmilk,” or “milk from the feeding mother or parent” rather than “breastfeeding.”Earlier in April, following a landmark report by pediatrician Dr. Hilary Cass, NHS announced immediate plans to review all transgender treatment. Cass in the report that took four years to compile, concluded previous evidence for changing gender is built on “shaky foundations.” NHS is now investigating all transgender treatment provided to both children and adults, and treatment was abruptly halted for 16- or 17-year-olds seeking treatment at adult clinics.