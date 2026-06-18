Terry Fox statue vandalized in Port Coquitlam

RCMP are investigating an act of vandalism targeting a statue of Canadian icon Terry Fox in Port Coquitlam.Police said they received a report on Wednesday that an unidentified substance had been poured onto the Terry Fox statue located in the 2100 block of Wilson Ave. Investigators believe the incident occurred sometime between midnight on June 12 and 7 a.m. on June 13.According to RCMP, the substance coated part of the statue’s head and chest.“Terry Fox’s courage, determination, and selflessness have inspired generations of Canadians. As a Port Coquitlam resident, his legacy remains deeply connected to our community, and this statue stands as a tribute to his remarkable contributions to cancer research and his enduring impact on people across Canada and around the world,” said Sgt. Adriana O’Malley, Coquitlam RCMP media relations officer.“Terry is a national hero, and the damage caused to this statue is both upsetting and disrespectful to the legacy he created. We are asking anyone who was in the area between June 12 and June 13 and may have witnessed what occurred, or who has information about this investigation to contact us.”Fox, who was born in Winnipeg and raised in Port Coquitlam, became one of Canada’s most celebrated figures through his Marathon of Hope in 1980. After losing a leg to cancer, he attempted to run across Canada to raise money for cancer research, inspiring millions before the disease forced him to stop near Thunder Bay, Ont.Police said the investigation remains active and ongoing.Anyone with information, dashcam footage, or surveillance video related to the incident is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2026-15377.