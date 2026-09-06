Tesla driver accused of sleeping behind wheel diverts BC police from priority call

A Tesla driver accused of sleeping behind the wheel on a busy B.C. highway forced a police officer to abandon a priority call to deal with him, according to BC Highway Patrol.The incident happened at about 7:45 a.m. on August 27 during rush-hour traffic on Hwy. 1 near 248 St. in Langley.Police said a BC Highway Patrol officer was responding to a priority call when he passed a grey Tesla and spotted a man in the driver's seat with his eyes closed and both hands off the steering wheel.The officer diverted from the original call and pulled over the Tesla.Body-worn camera video released by police shows the Tesla travelling in heavy traffic with the driver's hands off the steering wheel while he appears to be asleep.“The police officer’s observations and his Body Worn Camera appeared to show the Tesla driver was asleep, though the driver claimed otherwise,” said BC Highway Patrol Sgt. Michael McLaughlin.“This traffic stop took a valuable resource away from another police call. If drivers would stop sleeping behind the wheel, we could go help people who need us more.”The driver was handed a $368 fine for driving without due care and attention under the B.C. Motor Vehicle Act.He was also fined $81 for failing to produce a driver's licence.Police said other BC Highway Patrol officers were ultimately able to respond to the original call, which involved a man with an extensive police history walking on the highway.BC Highway Patrol warned drivers that vehicle technology does not make it legal to sleep behind the wheel.“We can’t ignore drivers who are inattentive to this degree,” McLaughlin said. “The potential for serious injury or death is too high.”“If you’re sleeping, you’re forcing us to pull you over, and that means we’re going to leave you with financial consequences.”