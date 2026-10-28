Texas Children’s Hospital opens first-ever detransition clinic

Texas Children's Hospital has just opened the first-ever detransition clinic.As announced by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Tuesday, the clinic's opening is thanks to a settlement reached by the state and the US Department of Justice with Texas Children's in May.Reported by Insider Paper, the settlement resolved claims that the hospital had submitted improper bills for gender-transition treatments under Medicaid, despite the procedures not being covered under Texas law.The hospital agreed to pay $10 million, establish a detransition clinic, and end some of the previously offered procedures for gender transition..The settlement also required several physicians to terminate their medical privileges at the hospital. As for the clinic itself, it offers medical care to patients who have previously undergone gender-transition procedures and wish to detransition.Patients up to the age of 21 can receive a range of treatments, while those above the age of 21 are eligible for obstetric and gynecological medical care.Overall, the clinic offers care from specialists in endocrinology, surgery, primary care, fertility counseling, psychiatry, psychology, and other fields..Treatment will be tailored for each individual patient and will vary depending on their medical needs, and may include treatment at different Texas Children's Hospital locations.The settlement also demands the hospital fully fund the clinic's services for the first five years, allowing patients to receive care at no cost during that period.