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Texas family of four, nanny and friends among victims of Florida Learjet crash

Nathalia Gadelha (right); Adam and Helen Robinson (Left)
Nathalia Gadelha (right); Adam and Helen Robinson (Left)X, Nick Sortor
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West Palm Beach
Florida Learjet crash
Co-pilot in Florida Learjet crash
Florida plane crash
learjet crash
flight from Austin, Texas to Bahamas
Adam Robinson
Florida Learjet crash victims identified