Texas family of four, nanny and friends among victims of Florida Learjet crash

The identities of passengers in the now infamous crash of a Learjet in Florida have been revealed to be a family of four from Texas, traveling with their nanny and two friends.As reported by TMZ, the Learjet 60 that crashed Sunday had on board 44-year-old Austin tech entrepreneur Adam Robinson, and his wife, Helen, along with their two kids and two close friends, according to sources close to the family.Their nanny was also on board, along with the two pilots: 20-year-old co-pilot Nathalia Gadelha and 55-year-old pilot Jeff Gregory, all killed in the crash.Gadelha, who received her pilot's license when she was just 17, was the first to be identified, as air traffic control audio before the explosion recorded her narrating the sharp decline of the plane..'WE'RE OUT OF TIME': Co-pilot in Florida Learjet crash identified as 20-year-old Nathalia Gadelha.Leading up to the fiery disaster, the plane, flying from Austin, Texas, to the Bahamas, entered into a nosedive, descending at 35,000 ft to 37,000 ft per minute and smashing into the ground.Initial speculation has pointed to weather as the culprit for the $2 million business jet's crashing.Some aviation experts have suggested it may have been a coffin corner that caused the plane to fall.A coffin corner is a phenomenon in which a jet's minimum safe speed and maximum safe speed converge into a very narrow range at an extremely high altitude, making it very difficult to fly safely..This usually occurs when a plane flies above two storms, known as cells.Since the speed window to maintain control of the plane is very narrow, any speed that is too slow or too fast can cause the plane to stall, and as a result, the pilot to lose control.The impact of the crash left debris scattered across the ground and a massive hole in the road.At a National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) press conference Monday, officials noted one man was in a vehicle at the time of the crash and sustained a leg injury.Officials have not reported anyone else on the ground being impacted by the crash.