Texas Rangers

 Courtesy Wikipedia

The Texas Rangers baseball club is the only Major League Baseball team that will not hold a Pride night at one of their games in June.

The Rangers entertained the LGBT community in the past, holding an informal gay night in 2003, which, despite not officially marketing the idea, was met with heavy protest.

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

Looks like I’ll be cheering for the Texas Rangers from now on! To H3LL with the woke loser Blue Jays and their pedophilia promoting agenda! Not to mention they are from Toronto, that’s always a minus in my books!

Report Add Reply
darlene.cherniwchan
darlene.cherniwchan

[beam][beam]

Report Add Reply

