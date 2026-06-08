Texas Rangers to host 'faith and family' themed game in June, and opt out of 'Pride' celebrations

EDMONTON — The MLB's Texas Rangers will continue their 20-year run without holding a "Pride" game but will add a twist by hosting a "Faith and Family" game on June 18, featuring postgame testimonies from players about their faith. "Join us for a special afternoon of community, connection, and celebration," reads the Ranger's game promotion for June 18.The Rangers have built a reputation online for being the only MLB team to opt not to hold a sexual minorities themed game, a trend that dates back to 2003. Their decision traditionally sparks annual reactions from both sides of the political spectrum, with some often threatening to boycott the organization and others pledging increased support. The 2026 edition has added additional fuel to the fire, though, as the team will hold their annual faith game in June, rather than in September, as they did in 2025. Five Rangers players will offer testimonies to fans after the game about "how faith impacts their lives both on and off the field." .While Texas is the only one of MLB's 30 teams not holding a "Pride" game, at least 16 organizations are scheduled to hold faith-related games in 2026. The Toronto Blue Jays held their "Pride" game on Friday, which predictably drew criticism from those who questioned why such a themed game was necessary. Their social media team garnered attention after promoting the game and then chosing to respond to some of the negative comments about the theme, rather than ignore them. Toronto is not currently among the organizations scheduled to host a faith-themed game in 2026, though one could still be added before the season ends in October.